The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Intensive care specialist said Kane Leary's death was partly bad luck

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of a crash in 2021 which resulted in the death of 17-year-old Kane Leary

The injury that led to the death of a Newnham teenager at the Launceston General Hospital was visible on just five of 6789 CT scan images seen by an emergency team, a coronial inquest heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.