Prospect man dies in Deloraine crash

A 47-year-old man from Prospect has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash a few weeks ago.
Around 10.45pm on February 7, police and emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway, near Deloraine.
The crash involved a grey Nissan Navara dual cab utility which was travelling in a westerly direction and a grey Toyota Corolla sedan which was travelling in an easterly direction.
The 47-year-old man who was driving the Corolla died on Monday at the Launceston General Hospital.
A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan remains at the Launceston General Hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Northern Crash Investigation Services on 131 444.
Preliminary investigations indicate the Navara, which was traveling west, and Corolla, which was travelling in the other direction, crashed head on after an attempt to overtake a truck about 1km west of the Deloraine eastern connector.
The road was closed for four hours to allow crash investigators to examine the scene and conduct inquiries.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
