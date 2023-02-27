The Examiner
Ambulance Tasmania temporary positions to be made permanent

By By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
February 28 2023 - 3:30am
Temporary ambulance positions to be made permanent

Premier Jeremy Rockliff will announce today the 97 Ambulance Tasmania temporary positions deployed during COVID-19 will be made permanent as part of his State of the State address.

