Temporary ambulance positions to be made permanent

Premier Jeremy Rockliff will announce today the 97 Ambulance Tasmania temporary positions deployed during COVID-19 will be made permanent as part of his State of the State address.
Mr Rockliff acknowledged the important roles the 97 employees have undertaken in providing critical care to Tasmanians.
"Ongoing increased demand has shown the need for these positions to continue, which is why we're making them permanent," Premier Rockliff said.
"These 97 positions were temporary roles created in response to demand related to COVID-19 and due to expire on June 30, 2023. These roles will now be made a permanent part of our Ambulance Tasmania staffing and ongoing funding will be included in the 2023-24 State Budget," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the government was serious about delivering the health care system Tasmanians needed, which is why the state government was investing in record funding in Ambulance Tasmania, to deliver upgraded stations, ambulances and equipment, and increased funding for staffing.
"This is yet another important milestone in our commitment to enhancing Tasmania's health system, with our Government delivering more funding, more staffing and more health services than any previous government.
"Since 2014, we have employed an additional 220 paramedics and dispatch officers.
Mr Rockliff said the state government had delivered on their election commitment to employ 48 paramedics across the state.
"We have not stopped there and we have recruited an additional 11 paramedics between Huonville and Sorell. To strengthen our efforts to provide care in the community and keep people out of hospital, we have also deployed nine community paramedics across the State.
"We have also provided $9 million to upgrade our Ambulance fleet and roll out contemporary equipment our paramedics need, which will deliver 30 new ambulance vehicles in this financial year alone.
"These new vehicles will be equipped with best-practice systems and the build and fit-out will be completed right here in Tasmania," he said.
