Changes to compulsorily acquired legislation called for by Labor

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 4:46pm
Farms fed up with unfair land grabs

Fed-up farmers are calling for improvements to state legislation that compulsorily acquires farming land for new state infrastructure developments.

