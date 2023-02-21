The Examiner
Housing crisis petition sees call for empty homes levy

By Isabel Bird
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:47pm
Greens launch empty homes levy petition

Property owners would be forced to pay a levy on any property that sits empty under a policy being called for by housing and social advocates.

Isabel Bird

