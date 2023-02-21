Greens launch empty homes levy petition

Property owners would be forced to pay a levy on any property that sits empty under a policy being called for by housing and social advocates.
The Greens have launched a new petition to garner support for an empty houses levy, that could see property owners pay at least 1 per cent of their property's assessed value for leaving the house sitting empty.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said there are immediate steps that can be taken to ease the crisis and return more homes to the rental market.
"The Tasmanian Greens were today proud to jointly launch a new Parliamentary Petition with the Tasmanian University Students Association, calling for the introduction of an empty homes levy," Ms O'Connor said.
"In Tasmania, it's now nearly impossible for most young people to find somewhere secure and affordable to live - especially when they're moving out of home for the first time to pursue study or work opportunities," she said.
"Figures recently released by the Tenants Union of Tasmania show there are 2,700 empty homes in Hobart, Glenorchy, and Launceston alone. If just a small percentage of these homes were encouraged back to the rental market, it would make a huge difference to rental availability and prices."
Empty homes policy is already being used elsewhere.
This includes Victoria, where vacant residential houses in inner and middle suburbs of Melbourne attract a levy, while in Vancouver, Canada an empty houses levy led to a 36 per cent drop in the number of empty homes.
The petition by the Greens comes after the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, along with 11 other social providers, wrote to the government requesting that they deal with the housing crisis.
"Maximising the use of existing residential premises will put downward pressure on the rising cost of living," the letter wrote.
"We acknowledge that an empy homes levy will take time to implement and an education campaign will be necessary. We also recognise that some investors require further encouragement."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the government had no plans to impose an empty homes tax, but would continue to look at innovative ways to meet ongoing housing challenges.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is focussed on building homes not taxing homes. We believe the best solution is increasing supply," Mr Barnett said.
"We are getting things done with our 10-year, $1.5 billion housing package, the largest housing investment in the State's history."
