Chopper Read's son Charlie has appeared before the Hobart Magistrate's Court on firearms, drugs and dangerous driving offences but was denied bail on Friday.
Charles Vincent Read, 23, known as "Charlie", was around 14 years old when his notorious criminal father Mark Brandon Read died of liver cancer.
An Australian movie based on an autobiography written by Chopper, who requested the chopping off of his own ears, was released in 2000.
As Charlie Read was lead out of the courtroom he yelled to his mother Mary-Ann Hodge who sat in the court room "I love you Mum".
Regarding the charges, Tasmania Police have said previously that Read was charged with aggravated evasion of police, dangerous driving, stealing, possession of a loaded firearm, other firearms and drugs charges.
Read remained in custody.
The matters will be heard in March.
