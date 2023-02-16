The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Son of notorious Australian criminal Chopper Read appears before court in Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Facebook

Chopper Read's son Charlie has appeared before the Hobart Magistrate's Court on firearms, drugs and dangerous driving offences but was denied bail on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.