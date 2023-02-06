Accommodation accusations amp up in Cressy

A controversial property in the state's north has been brought to the attention of two councillors after members of the general public wrote to their local council, accusing its owners of going against laws imposed by elected members.
In March, last year, a planning application revealed the owners of 26-28 Charles Street, at Cressy, wished to convert the residentially zoned property from a class 1a to a class 1b residence.
Co-owner of the property, and Northern Midlands councillor at the time, Ian Goninon said the proposed change would allow 20 seasonal berry pickers to be accommodated.
He argued that the housing was necessary due to a shortage of similarly styled accommodation in the area, while farmers' reliance on foreign workers in the largely agricultural municipality steadily increased.
However, the proposal faced backlash online as a wave of negative comments flooded various Facebook community pages, including concerns from neighbours primarily relating to noise.
The proposal was voted down at a council meeting, but councillors Mathew Brooks and Andrew McCullagh said they received calls from concerned Cressy residents alleging a bus had recently picked up "approximately 20 people".
The council's general manager Des Jennings then revealed new application had been lodged by the owner under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
"The use is permitted under the TPS, so the application was not placed on public exhibition, and a planning permit had to be issued," he said.
"It limits the number of persons to 12."
