The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Councillors allege former councillor broke rules

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
February 7 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accommodation accusations amp up in Cressy

A controversial property in the state's north has been brought to the attention of two councillors after members of the general public wrote to their local council, accusing its owners of going against laws imposed by elected members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.