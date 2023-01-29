The Examiner
Northern Midlands councillors set to vote on underpass artwork

By Luke Miller
January 30 2023 - 4:00am
Campbell Town underpass art up for discussion

The Campbell Town District Committee is set to put forward a motion at Northern Midlands Council's first monthly meeting of the new year, which proposes to alter the visual impact of a recently constructed, controversial piece of infrastructure in the area.

