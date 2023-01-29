Campbell Town underpass art up for discussion

The Campbell Town District Committee is set to put forward a motion at Northern Midlands Council's first monthly meeting of the new year, which proposes to alter the visual impact of a recently constructed, controversial piece of infrastructure in the area.
Initial plans for the motion were first raised at the ordinary meeting of the Campbell Town District Forum held on December 6, and its final copy was eventually included in the council's meeting agenda for January 30.
The motion calls on councilors to consider writing to State Growth to convey the committee's suggestion that a Community Art Project be installed at the town's underpass to beautify it and enhance its appeal.
The council's planning officer wrote that the installation of the underpass has caused disharmony for some in the Campbell Town community, however, a Community Art Project enhancing the appeal of the underpass, would provide an opportunity for positive engagement, improving relationships within the community and across the two tiers of government - state and local.
"Northern Midlands Council's ambition is that everyone in our community has opportunities to lead happy and healthy lives," it reads.
"This project demonstrates that the health and wellbeing of all the Northern Midlands communities is important and provides the Campbell Town community with an opportunity to establish social cohesion and leadership that can be replicated and reinforced when other/similar community projects are identified and implemented."
Several other motions are also set to be voted on by councillors, including one that entertains the possibility of amalgamation.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
