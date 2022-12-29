Launceston Night Market postponed until new year

Tonight's Launceston Night Market has been postponed.
Originally scheduled to run from 4pm to 9pm in Civic Square, the market is expected to be rescheduled for a new date in January.
Market organiser Joseph Yared said he would meet with City of Launceston Council on January 12 to discuss ongoing venue issues, and would announce a new date following the meeting.
The market has been held in Civic Square since 2018.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
