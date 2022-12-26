The tight knit Kentish community has rallied behind a family that lost everything on Christmas morning in a devastating house fire.
Sheffield Fire Brigade's Danni-lee Kemp said she was inundated with offers of help for the family with two adults and six children living at their home of 10 years at Sheffield Road Lower Barrington.
The oldest child is 18 and lives independently.
The accidental electrical fire destroyed everything in the home, including all the Christmas presents the children had just happily unwrapped.
Tasmania Fire Service was alerted to the blaze at 11.30 am on December 25. Crews from Devonport, Sheffield and Melrose battled to contain the fierce fire.
Damage was estimated at $300,000.
A family member started a gofundme appeal that raised more than $8000 in 20 hours for the family, which includes five teenagers still at home and a five-year-old plus two dogs, two cats, and three chickens.
Sheffield Fire Brigade has become a designated drop-off point for donations of items like clothing, non perishable food, pet food, toys, games and kids' books the family said particularly helped their children with disabilities who were avid readers.
Parents Natasha Marie and Rebecca Wealands were still reeling in shock the day after the fire but felt thankful the family left half an hour before the blaze took hold.
"My parents-in-law have a separate cottage on the property, and they noticed our house was on fire," Ms Marie said.
"We only left the house half an hour earlier to come to my mum's house at Sheffield for our big family gathering.
"We were in the middle of present giving when we got the frantic call from Bec's mum to say our house was on fire and her dad tried to put it out with a garden hose while waiting for the firies to arrive who were very quick.
"The firies were fantastic. They're heroes. They fought so hard, and I was so distressed because the whole thing was awful.
"They rushed into the house to get our medication box that's all blackened and covered in soot because one of our kids needed the medication. I believe two firefighters were hurt, and at least half the (firies) were volunteers, and I want to thank everyone so much for what they did. The police were great as well."
She said the family is "so grateful" for all the support.
