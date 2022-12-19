Police have revealed the cause behind the death of a three-year-old boy who died in a fatal shed fire in Mowbray.
Investigators have determined the fire which resulted in the death of a young child at Mowbray on Wednesday, November 30 was accidental, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector Mel Groves said Tasmania Fire Service investigators determined the fire was likely caused by accidental ignition near a fuel source.
"The scene was extensively examined, and the circumstances were investigated," Detective Inspector Groves said.
"The police investigation is now complete and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected."
Tasmania Fire Service safety advice for children can be found at tfskids.com.au/
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.