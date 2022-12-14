There will be festive songs and Christmas decorations taking over the Country Club Casino in Prospect this Sunday, as Launceston's Carols by Candlelight event returns.
This year's free ticketed event is a sell out, with tickets snapped up in minutes of being released.
The organising committee said they are extremely grateful to the 33 local businesses that assisted them to raise in excess of $60,000 to cover the staging costs of the event, making this event free for the second consecutive year.
Organiser Sandy Astill said everyone involved in Carols is a volunteers, including the organising committee, singers, dancers, musicians and ground staff.
"We are also very grateful to our MC Jo Palmer, and of cause to Santa, who always makes a special appearance," she said.
"It takes months of hard work to bring this event together, but it is always worth it when you see the kids light up as the entertainment begins.
"The 5000 free tickets were snapped up very quickly, which is normal. We are very excited to have all our entertainers, many new ones. The forecast is sunny, so we are even more excited about that."
Ms Astill said that Carols is an important annual tradition for the community.
"It takes about 9 months to raise the money that it takes to put this on. So it's great to see it all come together and see the children and families enjoying the event and singing along," she said.
The Carols by Candlelight group also continued the spirit of giving by donating to a fundraiser, this year donating $5000 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
"There is nothing like a Carols event. Everyone is in good spirits and it's one of those events that everyone comes purely to get into the Christmas spirit," Ms Astill said.
Gates open at 5.30 with entertainment kicking off at 6pm.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
