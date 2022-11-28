The Examiner
What's on
Soccer Mommy and Kae Tempest on the lineup for 2023 Mona Foma Festival

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:15pm, first published 12:40pm
Ian Sinclair as part of the The Queer Woodchop by Pony Express. Picture by Phillip Biggs

As part of MONA FOMA 2023 Launceston will play host to a massive free party weekend from February 17 to 19, centred around an exciting new hub, reUNION district, known to locals as the Old Tafe Building in Launceston's CBD. Big ticket performers include Nashville indie darling Soccer Mommy, lyrical hip-hop poet Kae Tempest, The Chills and more.

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

