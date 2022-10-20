The sister of a man allegedly murdered at Sprent in January has issued an anguished plea for the people who recently stole a number of his possessions in an unrelated event to be brought to justice.
Five people were charged with murder after 59-year-old Dean Jupp was found dead on his Chilcotts Road property on January 23.
And on October 10, it was discovered a number of his possessions had been stolen.
Police have confirmed they are investigating a theft from a Sprent property, but there was no suggestion the two events are connected.
"It has just been a horrific year," his sister, who asked not to be named, said.
It is absolutely heartbreaking.
"He was just such a kind, gentle soul. He just wanted to live his life."
She said that when he died, her brother was working hard to spend time with their ageing mother, who turns 80 on Saturday.
"He said to me not long ago that he didn't want the same regrets he had with his grandparents, that he didn't spend enough time with them."
She said he dedicated himself to looking after his "Little Doggy", who was now living at her Coastal home.
The woman said her husband had visited the Sprent property earlier this month and discovered a number of things, including a four-tonne excavator and a range of other large tools including generators on a trailer, a ladder and a 1000L water tank.
She said the theft just added another layer of trauma to what was already a harrowing situation.
"To us it is like they are kicking a dead person. It is absolutely heartbreaking."
A police spokesperson said they were investigating the theft of more than $15,000 worth of equipment from the property, and detailed the items stolen.
"Police are currently investigating after a range of items valued at about $16,500 were stolen from a property at Chilcotts Road, Sprent," a spokesperson said.
"While no charges have been laid at this stage, police are following specific lines of enquiry to identify the person or people involved and locate the stolen property."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
