With the Tasmanian Masters Games just two weeks away, participants will be able to let their hair down at the Welcome Event Celebration following day two of competition.
The event will be held at Devonport's Market Square Pavilion and feature live music from The Bad Dad Orchestra, The HeartBeats and Henry Rippon.
"They start mixing with other people from the other sports - the Masters Games are a great event for socialisation."
The October 21 event, which starts at 6pm, is free for participants and volunteers, while members of the public can purchase tickets at: https://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/welcome-event-celebration-featuring-the-bad-dad-orchestra/144957
The Masters Games will be held from October 20 to 23, with sports scheduled across the North-West.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
