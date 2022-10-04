The Examiner
Hydro Tasmania employees strike after failed pay rise negotiations

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:56am
Power chaos from strikes, warns Union

Hydro Tasmania workers will strike on Wednesday after six months of negotiations on wages and conditions, with unions warning of power outage chaos.

IB

Isabel Bird

