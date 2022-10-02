Astronaut stress: How are they doing in space?

A Tasmanian-created software which will enable stress, fatigue and other physiological responses in astronauts to be monitored as they travel in space will eventually be developed for use on the International Space Station.
Creation of the software began with the help of the state government's Space Technology Seed Fund, which has just reopened for a second round of grants worth between $25,000 and $100,000.
The software is being developed by Tasmanian startup Fortifyedge, which uses its edge computing software to solve communication and identification issues where the cloud is not always available.
Fortifyedge received funding from the first round of the Seed Fund, alongside the Launceston-based startup Firmus, which is using university telescopes to capture and commercialise data to help address the issue of space junk.
Both startups and their projects are helping to grow Tasmania's position in the space technology sector.
Fortifyedge chief executive Peter Padd said the end goal is for its astronaut identification, status and safety software to be used with the International Space Station's Hewlett Packard Spaceborne Computer-2.
Mr Padd said the location and health of the astronauts could be monitored in real-time, and provide information back to Earth when the freedom to call for help is non-existent.
"The software runs on tiny little devices that are wearable. They can still get important information at the speed of relevance," Mr Padd said.
"If you were on the moon right now, it is even more important for them to know exactly where the crew is, who it is, where they are and physiologically, how are they doing. Are they stressed out or fatigued? Because that could lead to human error and catastrophe on their mission," he said.
Mr Padd said the initial Tasmanian grant allowed the company to build an artificial intelligence prototype that would monitor human stressors such as fatigue using a smart watch.
This prototype captured the attention of NASA, and also led to a partnership with Tasmania's hyperbaric chamber that allowed them to simulate the environment of space, such as the conditions on the surface of the moon, on mars or in a space capsule.
Mr Padd said this would enable them to predict how humans might react during mission performance.
"The plan next year is to run our software as if our crew were a bunch of astronauts running on the HP computer that is on the space station right now," Mr Padd said.
"Part of our goal here is to show that we can train an astronaut at the hyperbaric chamber with our software, predict their stressors and so on, and be able to simulate what is happening on the International Space Station."
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the government was helping Tasmanian companies to capture new opportunities in the rapidly growing space sector.
She said the second round was open now.
"The projects being supported include real-time identification and tracking of space debris, advanced spaceflight simulation and unique 3D visualisation tools for extravehicular missions on the moon," she said.
"We recognise the incredible opportunity offered to our innovative Tasmanian businesses by the space industry, which is expected to grow to $12 billion and create 20,000 jobs in Australia by 2030."
