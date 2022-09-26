The Examiner
Tasmanian police shot at near New Norfolk, search for shooter under way

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:39am, first published September 26 2022 - 5:30pm
Police release image of suspect as manhunt escalates

Tasmania Police are continuing to investigate an incident in New Norfolk near Glenfern, where shots were fired at two police vehicles at around 11.50pm on Monday, 27 September.

