The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jake Kolodjashnij's former coaches reflect ahead of AFL Grand Final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Kolodjashnij in action for Prospect Sharks in the NTJFA in 2009, pictured after a recent Geelong win and in action for Launceston against South Launceston in 2012.

Ask Jake Kolodjashnij's former coaches about his traits as a promising junior footballer and they'll tell you about his versatility and professionalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.