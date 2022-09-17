Pet Insurance Australia have announced their finalists for the 2022 Companion Animal Rescue Awards, with a Tasmanian organisation named.
The Rescue Awards revealed that Just Cats Tasmania is a finalist in the category for Outstanding Animal Shelter. Just Cats founder and director Rachel Beech said she was thrilled the shelter has been recognised as a finalist in the prestigious rescue awards.
"Our staff, volunteers and board work tirelessly to make sure every cat that has a whisper of a chance of a better life gets that chance," she said.
"They do that work with absolute commitment to the cats in our care. To receive this recognition of their efforts is fantastic."
The Rescue Awards is Australia's first and only national awards program that shines the light on rescue groups, animal shelters, councils and companion animal welfare organisations who continue to save thousands of animal lives during these challenging times of high surrender of 'pandemic pets'.
The Rescue Awards is a for-purpose program managed by Pets4Life, an independent education resource for cat and dog guardians and provider of force free dog training services.
Cathy Beer, Rescue Awards founder and rescue advocate from Pets4Life, said that the finalists have demonstrated their tireless effort to not only rehome pets but also work with their community to keep people and their pets together.
In its fifth year, the Rescue Awards attracted many and diverse entries from around the country across 10 categories.
The winners will be revealed at a virtual Rescue Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 26 at 4pm on Facebook.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
