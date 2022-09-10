They've been a mainstay food stall at the Launceston Show, Festivale, Junction, and Ag Fest, but now Lebanese Gourmet & Grill will finally open their own restaurant in Centreway Arcade, Launceston.
For owner of Lebanese Gourmet & Grill and Launceston Night Market, Joseph Yared, it's been a project a long-time in the making.
The well-loved store has been doing the Tasmanian food stall circuit for four years, but Mr Yared said the opportunity to open a permanent space for Lebanese food was something he couldn't resist.
"I love cooking - it's a love of mine, and it feels like we're doing something for Lebanon, showcasing Lebanese food," Mr Yared said.
"We've learnt all our recipes from back home in Lebanon, and it's authentic homemade food because we do everything from scratch".
They will open their doors on Tuesday at 10.30am for a soft-opening, serving lunch until 2.30pm.
As well serving traditional food as North Tasmania's only Lebanese restaurant, they will also offer a range of paella's including seafood, chicken, and vegetarian options.
After that, Mr Yared said they will spend the next few weeks gradually expanding their dining services to include breakfast and dinner as well.
The family-run business also plan to cater for private functions, and takeaway services.
Nestled in the heart of the arcade, the restaurant will have an outdoor dining area, and will be able to seat about 50 people.
It's the next step for the enterprising business-owner after purchasing the Launceston Night Market last December.
After being involved in the market since its inception, Mr Yared said being able to help run the market was a good way to connect to the community.
Mr Yared said the market also supported local businesses by generating income and career opportunities.
"Now, after the demand of customers that said they want a restaurant in Launceston for this food, we have this new space," he said.
"There aren't many Lebanese people here in Tasmania, but all other nationalities love this kind of food - it's healthy, it's affordable, and it's unique".
