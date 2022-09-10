The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Popular food stall Lebanese Gourmet & Grill will open a permanent restaurant in Centreway Arcade

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lebanese Gourmet & Grill owner Joseph Yared at the new permanent restaurant location in Centreway Arcade, Launceston. Picture Paul Scambler.

They've been a mainstay food stall at the Launceston Show, Festivale, Junction, and Ag Fest, but now Lebanese Gourmet & Grill will finally open their own restaurant in Centreway Arcade, Launceston.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.