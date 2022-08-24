The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TasWater profits in tens of millions as bill costs soar, Jake Weeda 'aghast'

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT A FAN: Jake Weeda says TasWater should slash its bills. Picture: Brodie Weeding.

TasWater should cut its bills in half rather than notch annual profits in the tens of millions, a long-term critic says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.