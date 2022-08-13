The Examiner
Second wreck overweight when lifted from Devonport's Mersey river, TasPorts says

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated August 13 2022 - 3:41am, first published 1:36am
Salvage complete: The Campbell Cove being lifted onto the AAL Melbourne. Picture: TasPorts.

Both the York Cove and Campbell Cove tugs have been successfully salvaged from the bottom of the Mersey River and final preparations are now underway for them to be shipped to Brisbane for wrecking.

