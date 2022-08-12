Vet who examined surviving polo ponies gives evidence

The only two polo ponies that survived a fateful journey when 16 others died were the closest to the transport truck's tailgate, a vet who examined the survivors says she was told.
Victorian vet Sophie Doake gave evidence by video-link in the Burnie Magistrates Court on Friday as a crown case against Spirit of Tasmania ferries operator TT-Line continued.
The state-owned company has pleaded not guilty to using a method of management reasonably likely to result in unreasonable and unjustifiable pain and suffering and 28 counts of failing to ensure a horse was individually stalled.
The 16 horses were found dead in the back of a modified refrigerated truck in Victoria on July 29, 2018, after being transported by the Spirit of Tasmania following an event at Barnbougle in Tasmania's North-East.
Dr Doake told Magistrate Leanne Topfer she worked solely with horses and was working with an operation called Equine Practice at the time.
She said the practice was called to book a vet to examine a horse owned by Andrew Williams that had "gotten off a truck a little bit unwell".
Dr Doake said she went to a property at Yarra Glen and examined a horse called Scarlet.
After examining Scarlet, she said, she was leaving the property when Mr Williams approached her car .
"He explained the rest of the situation," she said.
Dr Doake said she then decided to examine the other surviving pony, Delilah.
"I was led to believe Scarlet was the second closest to the tailgate and Delilah the closest," Dr Doake said.
TT-Line's lawyers conceded earlier in the week the horses died of hyperthermia, or heat exposure.
Dr Doake's evidence about Scarlet included that the horse was quiet but responsive and had a "quite elevated" respiratory rate and a moderately elevated heart rate.
Referring to her notes from the time, she said Scarlet was not walking freely, but in a "bit of a restricted way".
She said Scarlet had a laceration over an upper eyelid and there were indications of muscle trauma, with several abrasions and swelling over her hind limbs.
Dr Doake said some of the blood test results suggested stress.
"I would say she was in a moderate level of pain," Dr Doake said.
She said Delilah was bright, alert, moving comfortably and had a heart rate at the higher end of normal.
Dr Doake said she did not see the dead horses, which she understood had been taken away in a truck.
Mr Williams owned many of the horses.
He pleaded guilty in July to 17 breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.
