The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police looking for 13-year-old Kayden Andrew Leary

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated August 11 2022 - 1:34am, first published August 10 2022 - 11:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police looking for teenager, Kayden Andrew Leary

Tasmanian Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate Kayden Andrew Leary, a 13-year-old boy who is believed to be within the greater Brighton area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.