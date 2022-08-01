Pollies' dismissive attitude enables problem

I AM not surprised at Tasmania's growing sexual assault problem.
I met Michael Ferguson in early March while I was staying at the Safe Space in Hobart. I told him I had escaped a dangerous relationship and he said I was brave.
Advertisement
He asked if I felt safe now, and I gratefully answered that I did.
About one week later he and Elise Archer groaned in Parliament as Rebecca White read a quote from a sexual assault victim-survivor. I note that Elise Archer was involved in the amendment of Section 194K of the Evidence Act 2001 prompted by Grace Tame.
Twins in hypocrisy. Dismissive, uncaring attitudes enable the problem.
IT is with a sense of delicious irony that I read in the same edition of the paper one story about the failed Tamar Cut from a century or so ago and the proposed ''botox and boob job'' makeover of the upper kanamaluka.
As Andrew Lovitt points out, the only substantive action to improve the North Esk flow regime is the restoration of most of the North Esk wetlands to being tidal again.
It seems only a few hectares out of the 100 or so that have been leveed off over the decades is to be regenerated.
That will have negligible effect on the tidal regime and the mud issue will remain as is, accumulating in the Seaport and the Yacht Basin and being a key feature underneath the proposed new walkways let alone on the western side of Home Reach.
What the heck would be the point of taking such a walk anywhere near low tide?
Please forgive my cynicism but the picture featured in Clancy Balen's article says it all. Three smiling politicians posing for a photo op using a clearly sexed-up ''artists impression''. Their naturalness is out of whack with the graphics.
Soccer is a game with undoubted skill involved, but it is ruined for me by the ease with which players can take a fake dive especially at some match-critical moments.
Sorry Mr Duigan, Mr Barnett and Mr Gibson, but you just took a dive inside the square and it is just soooo fake it is laughable. Red card guys, off you go.
I WOULD like to bring to everyone's attention the attendance of football fans at Blundstone Arena.
There were 9713 who attended.
The Hawks and North Melbourne are considered the teams Tasmanians follow.
The Blundstone arena has a capacity of 20,000. To me that stands out that a new football stadium would be a waste of taxpayers' money.
Health and the homeless should be the number one priority for all Tasmanians.
HERE we go, Launceston councillors voting on a spend of $600,000 in building works for council chambers.
Advertisement
They can easily vote on this, but they cannot do anything about the all-day parking affecting ratepayers who will foot bill for this in Forster, Holbrook, Donald and Landsdale streets, five days per week.
Come on, do something for ratepayers for a change.
THE scanner went down on Thursday, taking 20 minutes to get through security and we were told on Thursday morning that a technician was being flown from Melbourne.
He was obviously delayed by a day or perhaps his tools and spare parts were lost in the baggage fiasco.
JENNA Price (The Examiner, July 29) says of the Manly players refusing to wear the pride jersey, "I doubt you or I would be allowed to say in public we don't support homosexuality. Pretty sure if I said it at work I'd be out in five minutes".
I'm unsure what she means by ''supporting homosexuality'', but I voted for marriage equality and I support the wonderful group LGB Tasmania, and I would be horrified if any Australian were ever sacked for refusing to wear pride colours at work.
Advertisement
I'm also shocked that Ms Price seems to think that stating our opinions about certain subjects in public should be forbidden.
I pity Jenna if she feels she has to censor any of her views at work or in public but it is exactly this type of intolerance for diversity of thought that is causing the scourge of culture we are currently experiencing.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.