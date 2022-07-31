I READ with interest "Barracks sale could be detrimental" (The Examiner, July 27), regarding the sale of Paterson Barracks.
John Dent, of the Launceston History Society, rightly points out this building has been an important part of Launceston's history.
Surely Launceston could try to keep this historic site as a public building which it has been since its existence. It holds the title of the oldest publicly owned building in Australia. It has seen many a veteran start his or her defence career at these barracks.
Looking towards the future, there are many possible uses in a defence context for the barracks.
For example, the Department of Veteran Affairs could have a base there, also defence recruiting. The RSL club could be relocated from Wellington Street and a military museum could be established there.
The barracks could also be a base for Mates for Mates, which helps former defence personnel transition to civilian life. These are just some of the possibilities this site lends itself to.
Let's band together, to not only keep this historic site as the oldest publicly owned building in Australia, but also develop it to encompass other aspects of defence-related activities.
ALISON Lai (The Examiner, July 20) wants a serious conversation about community drug use.
For me this conversation needs to be about how we can bring up children and teens to have good fun lives without any drugs. It's also about how we as adults can work, love and play as Tasmanians without drugs, being content and fulfilled in our daily lives.
Deep topics. When we put these ideas into action we don't need drugs, they can be seen for what they are, a pleasurable bending of reality and, at worst, a poison in a human's system.
Ms Lai is in a state of denial when she states that for many Tasmanians the drugs they are using are not causing them any harm. They distort and contaminate a healthy mind and body and the council she represents encourages drug use with its push to legalise illicit substances in Tasmania.
We could look at the Swedish approach where they start from the position that drugs are bad for the growing minds of children and teens, and have a special organisation set up to help adolescents who use them to enjoy living without them.
HOMELESSNESS Week is taking place from today until August 7 and, across the country individuals and families will sleep in garages, cars or on a mattress on the floor with their friends or family.
Everyone has the right to a safe place to call home. But skyrocketing rents put safe and stable accommodation out of reach for more and more people. Regional rents are now 18 per cent higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is changing the face of homelessness. Many people who are in work and have a history of secure housing now find themselves struggling to pay rent or find affordable rentals.
At Mission Australia we welcome the federal government's focus on housing and homelessness. Its commitment to invest in 30,000 new social and affordable homes will bring relief to many in need - but with 150,000 households on the social housing waiting list, much more is needed.
The government has also committed to developing a national plan to end homelessness. This plan must touch on all policy areas that impact homelessness and be resourced to deliver meaningful action.
People with lived experience of homelessness need to be part of it. This is a real opportunity to shape a future where all of us have a safe home. We can't waste it.
LAUNCESTON City council wants to build a $600,000 facility for staff to shower after cycling or walking to work.
Perhaps these facilities, which would remain unused for most of the day, could be used by the city homeless in a controlled manner, say between 10am and noon.
BEFORE we even contemplate building a billion-dollar football stadium, it may first be necessary to upgrade the airstrip for planes big enough to accommodate the bloated egos of the vexatious AFL men constantly arriving on our shores making chucklesome ultimatums.
