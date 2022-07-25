Burnie councillor Amina Keygan is fully aware she would not be able to run for the council in many other areas across the state.
And that, she says, is not good enough.
The busy worker and mother said she was fortunate to live in Burnie, where council meetings and workshops are usually held after work and school hours.
However that is not the case in many other municipalities, a phenomenon that Cr Keygan believes blocks many - particularly young people - from participating in local politics.
"There are persisting stereotypes that councils are a place that are not particularly representative," she said.
"The current make-up of local government in Tasmania does nothing to challenge these stereotypes. Of the 253 elected representatives, less than one in five is aged below 44 years."
The youngest elected member of the Burnie City Council, Cr Keygan said she knew of a few other younger women around the state who found it difficult to juggle council duties, caring for dependants, work and study.
"One of the state's biggest councils, Launceston City, hold their council meetings at 1pm. Similarly, councils across the state hold their meetings beginning anywhere between 10am-3pm during the week," she said.
Inspired by a desire to "provide equity" to the democratic process, Cr Keygan will bring a motion to the council's next meeting, calling her fellow councillors to lobby the peak local government representative body to develop policies around meeting times.
"I think the lack of diversity around our council tables across our state is a reason for us to pause and look at what structural barriers are there," Cr Keygan said.
The council will consider the motion on Tuesday.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
