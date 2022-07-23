The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Group aims to restore waterways around Port Author heritage site

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 23 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP-IN-ARMS: Attendees watching a presentation at the public meeting held at the historic Koonya Hall on the Tasman Peninsula yesterday. Picture:Supplied

A community-driven effort to restore the waters around one of Tasmania's World Heritage sites to their pristine condition launched this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.