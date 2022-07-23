A community-driven effort to restore the waters around one of Tasmania's World Heritage sites to their pristine condition launched this weekend.
A public meeting was held at the historic Koonya Hall on the Tasman Peninsula yesterday with one aim - to "Give back Long Bay, Port Arthur."
The event follows growing concern about the inundation of toxic algal blooms and diminishing water quality in Long Bay, immediately north of the Port Arthur World Heritage historic penal settlement.
The campaign's first goal was to demand the removal of Tassal's 16 open-net salmon pens, the major cause of algal blooms that have reportedly plagued the bay since 2017.
According to the Tasman Peninsula Marine Protection, EPA director Wes Ford had previously acknowledged the waterway was not suitable for salmon pens with its low-energy waters and little tide or current to flush away the effluent.
Bob Brown Foundation's fish farm campaigner Alistair Allan attended the event and said the "toxic" salmon industry had a "terrible reputation" in the Tasman Peninsula.
"With World Heritage Port Arthur Historic Site right next to where these pens are and with the National Park and Three Capes walk right in view, it's incredible how fish farms were ever allowed to be here," he said.
"Seeing the outpouring of support for removing these pens from the community, it's clear that Tassal has lost its social license to be in Long Bay."
Mr Allan said the pens should also be removed based on the recommendations detailed within the Tasmanian Legislative Council's report which was released in May.
The inquiry, which started in 2019, made 68 recommendations to the government, including a call for a revised Salmon Industry Growth Plan, as well as for all environmental licence conditions for all existing fin-fish farms in Tasmania need to be reviewed.
When asked about the matter on Saturday, Minister for Community Services and Development Nic Street initially deferred the questions to the EPA, however, he did mention the government's 10-year plan which is out for consultation. "We support the salmon industry, but we also want to see that it operates sustainably," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
