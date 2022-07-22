Launceston's Will and Matt Hanson can one day sit down and tell their grandkids about working with Richmond AFL star Dustin Martin.
The Hanson brothers - Will, 28, and Matt, 27 - were picked to help coordinate the DRIP fitness app, which was later revealed to have Martin as the face of it.
The pair own personal training business 3 Point Training in Port Melbourne, where Will trains one of the app developers.
From there, the ball got rolling.
"After a bit of time, Michael [the app developer] approached Matt and myself and asked if it would be possible to create a general fitness app because he's got a soccer app called On the Ball, which is quite big," Will said.
"Obviously I guess Maria liked the way we coach and what we do, so he came to us and said 'is this doable, would you help out with piecing it all together?'.
"Shortly after that, he said the face of it is going to be Dustin Martin."
For two Scotch Oakburn College and UTAS students, the chance to work with the three-time Norm Smith Medallist, awarded to the best player in an AFL grand final, was "unreal".
"We both grew up playing footy, I'm not playing currently but Matt's still playing for Werribee and also barracks for Richmond," Will said.
"Just given the industry that we are in, it's obviously really cool to be able to work with arguably one of the best athletes in Australia and one of the best footballers that have ever played."
The app offers a three-day trial before being $24 a month, $52 for three or $150 for 12, and the Hansons' role was to make sure the app could produce personalised workouts that could also be put out to a large audience.
"A lot of how the app generates those workouts was up to us and when it came to recording the exercises, obviously [Dustin] is really good at what he does, but it was just making sure everything was recorded correctly and that he wasn't being overworked on specific days because he was also in pre-season at the time," older brother Will said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
