The Examiner

Around the garden with Les Hodge

By Les Hodge
July 22 2022 - 8:00am
In the vegetable garden, plant asparagus crowns, rhubarb divisions, strawberry runners, garlic cloves, early potatoes, shallots, potato onions, silverbeet, cabbage and cauliflower.

