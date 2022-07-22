In the vegetable garden, plant asparagus crowns, rhubarb divisions, strawberry runners, garlic cloves, early potatoes, shallots, potato onions, silverbeet, cabbage and cauliflower.
The cacti in the genus Neoporteria generally have a sun-baked appearance, with dark brown, reddish or purplish to almost black epidermis and spines varying from white through cream, brown to black.
Advertisement
The large, daisy-shaped flowers come in various colours, from pink to light red and grow on the top of the plant.
They are relatively easy to grow when they are planted in a free draining potting mix and are not overwatered.
Lily of the valley like a mixture of sandy loam, leaf mould and aged compost in a partly shaded, reasonably moist position.
They typically flower in early to mid-spring for many weeks, which is significantly longer than most other spring perennials.
In colder areas, their blooming time may start later and extend into early summer.
Lift and divide clumps every three to four years.
Most of us are aware of the movements of plants in response to changes in the atmosphere.
Some flowers follow the sun, some close at night, while others only open in the darkness.
Some rhododendrons roll their leaves to block excessive radiation from the sun, while the Romneya poppy will raise one petal and spread it over the stamens to protect the flower during wet or cold weather.
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze me!
Many gardeners like to collect their own seed from root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips and beetroot, a process that is relatively easy.
Select roots from the previous crop that are disease free and are typical of the variety.
Cut the leaves off about five centimetres from the crown and replant in a spot that is not too shady.
Make a slit in the soil with a spade and insert the root, so the crown is just at soil level.
Take care not to damage the skin of the root.
Advertisement
This root will flower and set seed, which should be ready for harvesting in a few months.
These seed plants require plenty of space - about a metre apart.
Onion seed is produced in a similar way by replanting selected bulbs up to the shoulder.
One onion bulb is usually sufficient as it can form up to eight heads.
By careful selection over a few years, it is possible to build up a strain that is well-suited to your particular area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.