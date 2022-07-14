The Examiner
Graphic Content

North-West man tells court of the moment he confronted his daughter's alleged abuser

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
Updated July 14 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 7:19am
Accusations 'split' family

A Tasmanian man clearly remembers his fury in the moment he confronted his daughter's alleged abuser more than 15 years ago, the Burnie Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

