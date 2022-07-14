It was reported in the recent Australian Financial Review (February 20-21, 2021) that the tobacco industry contract-funded peak retailer organisations to promote electronic cigarettes, and successfully lobbied for a Senate enquiry. TGA director Professor John Skerrit told the enquiry "I believe that smoking is more harmful than vaping but that does not make vaping harmless - in the same way, that being hit by a car on the freeway is less harmful than being hit by a truck but it is not desirable".