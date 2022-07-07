Top of the table South Launceston will have at least three outs for their test against second-placed George Town at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
Coach Kate Child said defender Nicholla Clarke and ruck Ruby Lanham were unavailable while forward Chelsea Ryan was injured.
The Bulldogs have had one goal kicked against them in their five matches since round six of the NTFAW division one competition.
"We've been working very hard during training on our defence and structure back there and really trying to push our backline and keep it out of the 50," Child said.
"It's working pretty well."
Child sets her group targets every quarter. For example, to limit the amount of points an opposition scores.
South Launceston have emerged victorious by 29 and 86 points against the Saints this season.
They will meet at Youngtown Oval for the first time after George Town hosted their first two meetings.
"The first time we played them it was pretty much torrential rain," Child said.
"That was a different kind of footy to the second time we played which was a Friday night.
"The girls just want to prove a point and this time it's going to be in the morning so it's a completely different time slot and I think the weather is supposed to be okay.
"We're just going to try and match them again and use our skills and speed which have been our keys this year."
While George Town have shaped up as South Launceston's biggest threat this season, Child pointed out Meander Valley were right in the mix as well.
The Bulldogs beat the Sunettes by 40 points in round three and 92 points in round nine.
"In the match we played recently, they had a lot of players out with COVID," Child said.
"But they were on a four-match winning streak and I think they're continuing to be quite strong."
The Bulldogs mentor said it was good to have numerous competitive teams to battle against.
"Definitely the Meander and George Town games are always going to be hard," she said.
"Last weekend, we played Evandale who were quite strong in the beginning but I think just the fog and they had a lack of players as well which made it hard," she said.
"We had a full squad ready to go. The fog was really bad out there on Saturday. There's been all types of weather this season."
Child said the Bulldogs would stick to their routine in the lead up to finals.
"We'll just keep doing what we're doing and training like we're training and keep going hard at it," she said.
"Keeping the girls motivated and pumped up."
The Bulldogs have two byes in the final six rounds.
In other matches, Evandale hosts Longford and Deloraine welcomes Meander Valley.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
