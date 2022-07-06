The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Stewart McSweyn selected for athletics world championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:38am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EPIC NEWS: Stewart McSweyn will contest world champs and the Commonwealth Games.

Stewart McSweyn's continued progress on the way back from long COVID has been underlined with selection for the upcoming world championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.