NTFA MVP votes: Jock jumps from sixth to first in div one count

After collecting three MVP votes, Old Scotch's Jock Darke went from sixth to first in the NTFA division one count.
Darke was instrumental in his side's 36-point away win against Perth on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Thistles are dominating the NTFAW premier count with teammates Zoe Bourne, Jemma Blair and Chloe Pitt leading the table.
Bourne and Blair picked up two votes each from the victory over Hillwood in round 12.
Premier division front runner Matty Dennis was rewarded with another two votes for his performance for Bracknell against South Launceston.
Bulldogs skipper Hayley Breward continued her rich run of form with two votes against Evandale in division one.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in the men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
