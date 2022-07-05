Court hears of 'terrifying situation' for man lured to Ravenswood house

A Ravenswood woman who lured a 19-year-old man to her home so that associates could bash and rob him will spend at least four months in jail.
Kahni Louise Brown-Cross, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on July 27, 2021.
Advertisement
Brown-Cross and a female friend met Arshdeep Singh and his friend while socialising in Launceston on July 26, 2021.
READ MORE: Parents reveal toll of premature birth
"You had not met before but struck up a conversation and then the four of you spent the next few hours driving around Launceston in Mr Singh's car," Justice Robert Pearce said.
Mr Singh dropped the Brown-Cross and her friend at home in Ravenswood.
"About 5.30am you invited him to return ... invited him inside where there were three males wearing face masks," he said.
"One of them struck the back of Mr Singh's head.
"While you stood by and watched he was put on a couch and stood over.
"One of the males claimed to be your boyfriend and punched Mr Singh's face.
"As all three men menaced and threatened him he was forced to hand over his jacket."
The court heard that his mobile phone, driver's license, earbuds and keys were stolen.
"The man who claimed to be your boyfriend then with you and the other offenders drove Mr Singh back to his residence where he was left before his car was driven away," Justice Pearce said.
Brown-Cross was identified from a photoboard and arrested in Devonport. A video on her phone showed her driving the victim's car on the night.
The car was eventually found near Strahan.
Justice Pearce said the victim's situation must have been terrifying.
"He was effectively deprived of his liberty by the combined threat of you and the three men wearing masks," he said.
Advertisement
Justice Pearce said the case was not an appropriate one for Brown-Cross to be considered for a drug treatment order requested by her defence counsel.
The court heard that she was a cannabis user from age of 12 and had developed an ice habit which costed between $500 and $1500 a day.
"It is hardly surprising that you commenced committing crimes of dishonesty and related to possession, use and selling drugs," Justice Pearce said.
"This is a serious offence involving violence and you have already served terms of imprisonment."
He jailed her for 10 months from May 21, 2022, but suspended six months for two years on the condition that she does not commit another offence punishable by imprisonment.
Advertisement
The court heard that she was also in jail from November 5, 2021, to May 21, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.