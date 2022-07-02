Fourth-ranked East Coast have a great opportunity to test themselves against NTFA division one premiership favourite St Pats next weekend at St Helens.
The Swans fell to the Saints by 28 points last time and have also lost by eight points to Lilydale and 27 points to Old Scotch this season.
Beating a top-three team would be something they'd love to tick off in the lead up to finals.
On the flipside, ladder leader St Pats will relish the chance to have another solid hit-out against a finals contender.
The Swans, along with Lilydale and UTAS, had byes this weekend but the Saints hit the park on Saturday.
They made lightwork of Meander Valley with a thumping 29.30 (204) to 1.1 (7) round 13 victory at Westbury.
A nine-goal second quarter was the Saints' best effort across the day.
And a nine-goal haul from Jake King earned him best-on honours. His season tally is 52 from 11 games.
Nathan Barry and Jake Carins got four majors each while Kyle Harper was the other multiple goal-scorer with two.
Barry's been consistent and had 12 league MVP votes before Saturday's game.
Jakob Laskey, Ethan Conway, Jed Steele and Luke Walsh also played well.
The Saints have won three on the trot since dropping their only game to Old Scotch in round nine.
Suns co-captain Anthony Johnson worked hard until the final siren while Matt Brooks, Liam Saunders, Thomas Groves, Broc Turner and Hamish Preece gave their all.
Alex Wadley kicked their goal.
The Suns celebrated their 2012 Leven Football Association senior premiership win against Mole Creek on Saturday.
The Old Scotch versus Perth match was the closest of the duels with the third-placed Thistles registering a 16.13 (109) to 11.7 (73) away triumph.
The Magpies battled hard after falling 25 points down at quarter-time to get it back to 14 at the main break.
Aiden Jackman stood up with four majors and received a best on ground nod.
Charlie Eastoe, who slotted three and Jock Darke, who got one goal, were also handy.
Eastoe and Darke are among the top names in the league MVP and had 13 and 14 votes going into the round.
Stephen Blizzard, Richie Heazlewood and John McKenzie rounded out the best while Ricky Evans bagged three goals.
Perth's best were Joel Murray, Will Haley and Toby Henri.
Jake Smith kicked five while Haley and James Newsum kicked two apiece.
Meanwhile, Old Launcestonians smashed Evandale 22.11 (143) to 4.2 (26) at Morven Park.
OLs were consistent, booting six goals each in three of the four quarters.
Matt Spohn was immense with a four-goal outing. He had great help from Richard Howe, Tyson Digney, Campbell Fraser, Alex Downie and Luke Wheldon.
Jeremy Jackson led the goal-kicking with five, Field Reeves bagged three and Joe Cullen, Tyler Claxton and Scott Churchill registered two each.
The Eagles' goal-kickers were Caleb Bushing, James Conroy, Andrew Freeman and Callum Peck.
In round 14, Old Launcestonians meet UTAS at Invermay Park, Evandale host Lilydale and Old Scotch battle Meander Valley at NTCA Ground. Perth have a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
