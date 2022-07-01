Tassie representatives looking to impress for Allies at nationals

The Allies will take on Victoria Country in their third game of the under-18 boys' national championships on Sunday at the Gabba.
The Allies - made up of representatives from Tasmania, New South Wales, ACT, Northern Territory and Queensland - lost to Victoria Metro by 16 points last week.
Tom McCallum (17 disposals, seven marks), Lachie Cowan (21 disposals, eight rebound 50s), Colby McKercher and Seth Campbell, who kicked a goal, were the Tasmanians in the side.
Campbell, Cowan and McCallum will play again this weekend, with North Launceston forward Brandon Leary coming into the side.
Bottom-age Launceston midfielder Colby McKercher makes way.
There's a NAB League bye and the Devils won't play again until they face Gippsland Power at Kingston's Twin Ovals on July 24.
Meanwhile, Tasmania will face the Brisbane Lions Academy in round two of the under-16 boys' national development championships on Monday at Metricon Stadium.
North Launceston's Max Roney and Launceston's Campbell Atkins have been named across half-back.
Launceston's Aidan O'Connor is on the wing and North Launceston's Dom Pitt comes into side and is on the interchange. The Devils had a 56-point win against the Northern Territory in Melbourne last weekend.
Tasmania will play three games across the development championships. They play Sydney at the Twin Ovals on July 10.
Meanwhile, Tassie coach Jeromey Webberley felt some players were unlucky to miss out on being drafted to an AFLW club on Wednesday night.
"No surprises with the three that went this year, a couple of girls were a little bit unlucky I thought," he said.
"Like Candice Belbin from the North West coast had a fantastic year and didn't quite get the reward so she'll come back into our program next year as a 19-year-old and follow the same pathway as (Meghan Gaffney) and (Madison) Brazendale," he said.
Claire Ransom, Gaffney and Brazendale were the three Devils selected.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
