Around the garden

By Les Hodge
July 1 2022 - 7:30am
In the vegetable garden, plant seedlings of winter lettuce, perpetual spinach, kale, leek, onions, silverbeet, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Dig compost into resting garden beds ready for spring planting. Plant soft berry fruits in a reasonably good, open, well-drained soil that has had some complete fertiliser added.

