Mr Dutton announced his shadow cabinet in June as part of a reshuffle, however, Ms Archer was a noticeable omission despite her bucking the national trend in the notoriously hard-to-retain seat. "Bridget will find her way onto the frontbench in time, but there are many people who have gone on to successful positions in the cabinet in the ministry that haven't been promoted just after their first term," Mr Dutton, who was in Launceston with Ms Archer on Wednesday, said.