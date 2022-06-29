Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says Bass parliamentary college Bridget Archer has the potential to represent Northern Tasmania on a Liberal government frontbench in the future.
Mr Dutton announced his shadow cabinet in June as part of a reshuffle, however, Ms Archer was a noticeable omission despite her bucking the national trend in the notoriously hard-to-retain seat. "Bridget will find her way onto the frontbench in time, but there are many people who have gone on to successful positions in the cabinet in the ministry that haven't been promoted just after their first term," Mr Dutton, who was in Launceston with Ms Archer on Wednesday, said.
Advertisement
"The most difficult thing is to try and find enough spots for the talent that you've got and Bridget's a great talent.
"Her background and her experiences will make her a great minister in time, and I would expect that Bridget would be promoted in due course, but she's only been in Parliament a short period of time so far.
Mr Dutton in his first visit to Tasmanian since May's federal poll met with residents at Prospect Vale Marketplace to talk to residents and subsequently with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to understand the broader issues facing Tasmanians.
"People are interested in healthcare, issues around first-home buyers and housing affordability," Mr Dutton said.
Mr Dutton said there would be difficult times ahead and Australians should be realistic about the impacts inflation in the United States and Europe could have on the nation.
He outlined his extensive resume in politics and said he had a broad range of portfolio and experiences which held him in good stead to lead a Liberal Party and hold the new Labor government to account.
"I do believe that I'm the best person to lead a Liberal Party and I was unopposed in that position. I have the experience I think that our country will need over the next few years," he said.
"I'm worried about increasing taxes under Labor, I'm worried about increasing inflation, and what that will mean for families with high mortgages and small businesses with overdrafts. The Liberal Party is not the Conservative Party or the Progressive Party, it's a Liberal Party.
"I grew up with the influence of Howard and Costello. We provided great government for this country for many years and I have a great desire to help people."
Mr Dutton said he was worried the Albanese government was going to make lives harder for Australians.
"As the ratings agency pointed out the other day, our credit rating is at risk under Labor because of the money that they're proposing to spend," he said.
"I want to adopt policies which will see people secure in their jobs. There'll be big differences between the Coalition and the Labor Party at the time of the next election and I very much believe that we can be successful in 2025."
When asked if the Morrison government implemented an appropriate policy to deal with issues such as rental vacancies, homelessness, cost of living and housing affordability, Mr Dutton said Labor had inherited a strong economy.
He said the unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent was a testament to that.
Advertisement
"JobKeeper saved over 700,000 jobs and tens of thousands of businesses would have gone broke without it," he said.
MORE EXAMINER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.