AFL presidents continue to be split over whether Tasmania deserves to join the national competition as the deadline for a decision draws closer.
Two AFL club figureheads have come out in vastly different positions regarding the Apple Isle's application to be more than a quasi-home to Victorian AFL teams.
Hawthorn's president-elect Peter Nankivell said while the Hawks were happy to remain in Launceston after 22 years at UTAS Stadium, he expected the club would back the Tasmanian bid.
"We will review all the same material that's put in front of the presidents [in August] in forming our view, but I should say, and I am not anticipating any position here, Tasmania has been incredible for the Hawthorn Football Club," he said on SEN.
"We've been there 22 years and built up a significant role in the community and we're extremely proud of that and we understand particular parts of Tasmania, [and] the passion for the game.
"If there was to be a 19th licence issued or a Tasmanian team, expect the Hawks to be supportive of whatever that looks like."
Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane has continued his vocal opposition to a Tasmanian side entering the competition.
The former V8 Supercars boss, who took over the Suns' role in 2016, voiced concerns over the finances of the existing AFL clubs.
"If we all want to have an honesty moment, we've got a number of clubs that are struggling financially - including my own. I'm not saying it's somebody else's problem, I'm part of that problem. We've got a lot of demands on us," he said on Sportsday SA.
"In my personal opinion - and I know many in the AFL industry agree - we need to put a lot more money into community football in every state because that's the future of our game.
"I just don't think a 19th franchise is right at the moment."
Outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan indicated in March that the organisation had the financial position which would enable them to support a 19th side.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
