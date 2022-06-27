The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart AFL crowds not creating compelling argument for new stadium at Macquarie Point

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMPTY PROMISES: Unfilled seats dominate the backdrop as Adelaide's Tom Doedee handballs during Sunday's AFL match against North Melbourne at Bellerive Oval. Picture: Getty Images

There could be no more compelling a case as to whether Hobart needs a $750 million, 27,000-seater stadium than the one made by the 5072 who bothered turning up to Sunday's AFL game in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.