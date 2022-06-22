The Examiner
By Clancy Balen
Updated June 22 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:13am
Police search for three men after alleged armed robbery

Tasmania Police are searching for three men, and another is in custody, following an alleged armed robbery incident in Moonah in the state's South.

