Police search for three men after alleged armed robbery

Tasmania Police are searching for three men, and another is in custody, following an alleged armed robbery incident in Moonah in the state's South.
Police and emergency services were called to a Moonah address at about 6.15pm following a report in which a man received non-life threatening injuries during an armed robbery.
The initial investigations indicate the matter is an isolated incident, and the parties are known to each other.
