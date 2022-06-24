Drive to the conditions, it's that simple. Why blame the government?

WHY blame the government?
It is up to the driver of a vehicle to use their brain and drive to the conditions.
Advertisement
I have been driving for 56 years and in that time of driving motorbikes, cars and trucks, plus towing a caravan, I have had no accidents, simply because I drive to the conditions of the road and what the weather is like.
Stop blaming everyone else and check your own driving skills.
New Zealand tried dropping the speed limit down to 80km and it caused more accidents, the speed limit has now been increased.
CRITICS of Tasmania's AFL bid are using the same tired old chestnut - the money would be better spent on health or housing.
After the first $750 million is spent on these departments, and six months later, another $750 million is demanded and then yet another. Enough has never been enough.
We need to build our own Tasmanian AFL teams, male and female, to benefit our children and grandchildren.
WHAT happened? Where did an increase in power costs come from?
Did mother nature increase the charge for rainwater? Did God suddenly say we've had too much freebie power generation? Did someone turn the gas-fired power station back on?
No, the state government signed up to the national power grid system and so we have to pay ridiculous prices for our power.
This comes after the years we have suffered power price increases to upgrade our system to lower the costs.
It's not on.
Milking the system with price increases is just another instance of tax by stealth and this government needs to be put in its place. Use excess power generated here to enable Tasmanians to set up businesses here and lower the price back to where it should be.
I AGREE with Ben Marshall's comments (The Examiner, June 10).
Tasmanian households and businesses are about to suffer needless financial pain because the state government failed to honour an election commitment to exit the National Energy Market.
This means our electricity prices are now tied to soaring prices in Victoria.
FINA'S decision to uphold the right of fair competition for women athletes is a victory for common sense.
As leading sports scientist Ross Tucker said: ''If someone wants to allow natural advantages, they're making an argument for all advantages to be eliminated from regulation, and we would end up with sports dominated by males between the ages of 20 and 28''.
Advertisement
The sports science on male advantage over women in many physical activities is not new to science or law.
FINA has followed in the footsteps of World Rugby and some martial arts sports by protecting women's-only sports.
No doubt there will be outcries of ''transphobia'' from a minority, who chose not to enter into the facts of the debate.
But the "fair go" motto that all Australians hold dear, will again be used in the ongoing campaign to repeal gender identity laws, which continue to discriminate against girls and women.
I UNDERSTAND that none of the airlines have an engineer these days at Launceston.
Why don't they jointly employ an engineer? It would seem an obvious idea to me to alleviate the problems that occur.
Advertisement
GRANTED this topic must be wearing thin with many readers.
Realistically, AFL adoption (North Melbourne) should be the best outcome for vulnerable Tasmania.
Outlying $400 million, Hobart stadium $200 million, Launceston upgrades will provide both with great entertainment opportunities, playing four matches each a season and the rest at Marvel Stadium in Victoria should suffice.
And let's not forget the deeds dedicated to Hawthorn for its great work here, both on and off the field.
Allocation for the Hawks four matches.
Go Tassie Kangas.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.