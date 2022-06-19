Bell Bay green hydrogen plant plans open to public

The Examiner
EPA opens environmental draft guidelines to public for a green hydrogen plant in Bell Bay

June 19 2022 - 12:00pm
Draft guidelines for a renewable hydrogen and ammonia facility in Long Reach have been opened up to public comment by the Environmental Protection Agency Tasmania.

