Bell Bay green hydrogen plant plans open to public

Draft guidelines for a renewable hydrogen and ammonia facility in Long Reach have been opened up to public comment by the Environmental Protection Agency Tasmania.
According to the proposal the 750 megawatt green hydrogen plant, put forward by energy retailer Woodside under the name H2TAS, will produce up to 800,000 tonnes of ammonia per year.
The plant will produce liquid ammonia - a key ingredient in agricultural fertiliser - by using raw water sourced from the kanamaluka/Tamar river, and plans to discharge wastewater back into the river.
The environmental impact statement will be open for public comment until June 27.
Since releasing its Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan in 2020, the Tasmanian government has been in talks with Woodside, Origin, Fortescue and ABEL energy to position the state as a leader in large-scale renewable hydrogen energy production.
The coalition promised $70 million to build the production hub at Bell Bay after being shortlisted for the $646 million clean hydrogen industrial hub program.
