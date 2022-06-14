Launceston councillors will consider the region's rating framework for the next financial year on Thursday,
The general land rate for the City of Launceston is recommended to be 5.9 cents in the dollar of the assessed annual land value and a $312.80 fixed charge.
Advertisement
The CBD rate could increase to 8.06 cents in the dollar for commercial land use, while industrial land could jump to 6.5 cents in the dollar.
Land for public purposes an increase to 7.03 cents in the dollar is being proposed.
This is a part of the 2022-23 budget, and to pass it must have the support of an absolute majority of councillors.
Some land areas could see a decrease including land for primary production purposes, land for quarrying and mining, and vacant land.
The agenda report said changes have been made to ensure there isn't a general rate rise higher than the proposed 3.75 per cent.
Waste and bin charges could also increase as the Tasmanian government tackles better waste management processes.
The council also looks set to introduce fees for food organics garden organics collection,, which has been a once-off bin fee.
The council's report states the cost of collecting and processing FOGO is forecast to be $780,000, the cost for this will be introduced and equate to $25 per kerbside.
To offset the levy of $20 per tonne, council said it needs to recover $9.60 per property.
Kerbside collections look set to also increase due to the rising costs of contractors.
The 140-litre bin service charge could rise from $169.15 in 2022 to $191.60 in 2023, the 240-litre bin service charge could increase from $289.85 to $317.40 in 2023.
These services include a garbage and recycling bin of the same size.
While no longer available, the smaller 85-litre bins still in use could increase to a $184.30 service fee next year.
Advertisement
The overall increases are due to the new Waste and Resource Recovery Act which passed last year according to the Launceston report.
Thursday's meeting starts at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.