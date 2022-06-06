The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Stewart McSweyn hopeful of making Commonwealth Games despite COVID complications

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING A BREATHER: Stewart McSweyn has been on a reduced training program since contracting COVID-19. Picture: Epic Events and Marketing.

'Don't write me off yet' is the message from Stewart McSweyn as he battles COVID complications to qualify for world championships and Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.