The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Building sector hit hard as state government pushes 'construction-led' recovery

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 4 2022 - 7:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building sector hit hard as state government pushes 'construction-led' recovery

As insolvencies around the state begin to tick upwards, it appears the construction sector has been one of the first to feel the brunt of mounting business pressures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.