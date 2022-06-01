The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moriarty's Caitlin Radford beats out partner to win state title

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:13am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Success: Moriarty farmer Caitlin Radford with the trophy she won after being named Tasmanian Young Farmer of the Year. Picture: Eve Woodhouse.

For the third year in a row, a female has taken out the Tasmanian Young Farmer of the Year award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.